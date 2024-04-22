CBB Treasury Bills oversubscribed by 221%

Manama, This week's BD 70 million issue of Government Treasury Bills has been oversubscribed by 221%. The bills, carrying a maturity of 91 days, are issued by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain. The issue date of the bills is April 24 and the maturity date is July 24. The weighted average rate of interest is 5.95% equal to the previous issue on April 17. The approximate average price for the issue was 98.518% with the lowest accepted price being 98.518%. This is issue No. 2013 (ISIN BH00099232A1) of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD 2.110 billion Source: Bahrain News Agency