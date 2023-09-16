Bahrain participates in G77 + China Summit

Deputised by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Foreign Affairs Minister, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, has participated in Group 77 plus China (G77 + China) Summit on “Science, Technology and Innovation”.

Cuban President, Miguel Diaz-Canel, in addition to presidents and heads of governments of the Group Member states, attended the summit, held in Havana, Cuba.

Addressing a session held today, the Foreign Affairs Minister conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to the Cuban President, as well as their wishes for success to the summit.

Dr. Al-Zayani said that the kingdom stresses the importance of the role played by G77 + China in promoting effective international cooperation, reiterating Bahrain’s commitment to enhancing international cooperation in science, technology and innovation, in addition to all necessary development fields, out of its belief that the challenges facing developing countries can be turned into real work opportunities, through unifying efforts, energies and capabilities.

“The Kingdom of Bahrain, as a pacifist country, constantly seeks to promote peace in the region, and harmonious coexistence among all the its diverse peoples,” he said, noting that the kingdom’s goal is to create a safe, sustainable environment in which differences in religion, sect, race, creed, or ideology do not hinder progress, or prevent the pursuit of peaceful relations.

“The Kingdom of Bahrain believes in the importance of protecting and promoting human rights and fundamental freedoms for all individuals, regardless of their backgrounds or beliefs,” he added.

“In today's complex world, which is characterised by many challenges and conflicts, it is necessary to reaffirm our commitment to peaceful means of resolving conflicts and promoting understanding among nations,” he said, adding that “the Kingdom of Bahrain firmly believes that dialogue, mutual respect and cooperation are the basic pillars of achieving sustainable peace and stability.”

The Foreign Affairs Minister called on G77 + China to step up its collective efforts to address the pressing issues facing developing countries, noting that the kingdom recognises the importance of comprehensive and equitable development in guaranteeing the well-being of all individuals and leaving no one behind.

He also indicated that Bahrain believes that empowering people, especially the most vulnerable, and promoting sustainable economic growth, will achieve stability and prosperity for all.

“Bahrain believes in the importance of investing in knowledge-based industries to build a sustainable competitive economy. Through its national strategy for the communications and information technology sector and the digital economy, the kingdom affirms its commitment to devoting a culture of innovation and research, and benefiting from science and technology as tools to enhance productivity, promote entrepreneurship, confront societal challenges, and focus on vital areas such as renewable energy, artificial intelligence and digital transformation,” he added.

He indicated that, based on its belief in the principles of international cooperation, Bahrain renews its call to involve governments and regional organisations in formulating sustainable solutions to crises, exchanging best practices, and supporting initiatives that bridge the gaps between developing countries and developed ones to ensure that the benefits of scientific progress are accessible to all, which will pave the way for achieving the common vision of creating a peaceful and prosperous world capable of facing challenges.

Source: Bahrain News Agency