Bahrain’s role in spreading culture of peaceful coexistence reviewed

Shaikh Khalifa bin Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, the Board of Trustees Chairman of the King Hamad Global Centre for Peaceful Coexistence received Reverend Hani Aziz, National Evangelical Church Pastor and Head of Al Bayareq Al-Baidha Society.

Shaikh Khalifa affirmed that the Kingdom is proud of its ancient history as a hub for religions, sects and human cultures, which contributed to creating a unique spirit of tolerance and pluralism in the Bahraini society.

He praised the vision of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and the government headed by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, in laying the foundations for the path of tolerance, peaceful coexistence, and supporting for religious freedoms in society.

The chairman stressed that Bahrain has become a model for peaceful coexistence among the world’s countries.

Rev. Hani Aziz praised Bahrain's unique model of coexistence and respect for the beliefs of the other, and the care and attention that all communities in society receive.

He extended his appreciation to the role of the King Hamad Global Center for Peaceful Coexistence in achieving the royal visions and aspirations in spreading tolerance and coexistence globally.

Source: Bahrain News Agency