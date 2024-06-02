Barham discusses the prospects for educational cooperation between Palestine and India

Jerusalem - Together - the Minister of Education and Higher Education, Dr. Amjad Barham, today, with the Indian Ambassador to the State of Palestine, Renu Yadav; With the aim of discussing prospects for joint cooperation at the levels of general and higher education. In this context; Barham appreciated the close relationship between Palestine and India in the field of education, the importance of strengthening cooperation in important and vital sectors, and the need to continue exchanging scientific and academic experiences and knowledge and modern, technical programs that are consistent with current requirements, expressing his thanks to India for the continued support for the education sector. The Minister briefed the Ambassador on the challenges facing education. Especially in light of the continued occupation aggression against the Gaza Strip and the West Bank and the effects it left behind as a result of targeting schools, universities, staff and students. For her part, Ambassador Yadav stressed her c ountry's keenness to consolidate prospects for cooperation and build on what was achieved during previous years, and to discuss the principles of partnership in areas that serve Palestinian education, expressing India's desire to increase Palestine's share of scholarships, academic programs, cultural exchange, and others. The meeting was attended by Undersecretary Dr. Nafie Assaf, and Assistant Undersecretary Dr. Shadi Al-Helou, and from the embassy, ??Public Relations Officer Muhammad Abu Shamsia. Source: Maan News Agency