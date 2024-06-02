The occupation army destroys three houses in Marda, north of Salfit

Salfit Ma'an - On Sunday evening, Israeli occupation forces raided three homes after storming the village of Marda, north of Salfit. Citizens reported that the occupation forces stormed three houses, owned by Najeh Khafsh, and the homes of the two brothers Mujahid and Shaker Suleiman, and conducted extensive searches, tampered with their contents, and climbed onto the roofs of the houses, without knowing the reasons. It is noteworthy that the village of Marda is subjected to daily raids and the closure of its entrances with the aim of restricting citizens and controlling their movement. Source: Maan News Agency