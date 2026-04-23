Bitget Partners with Market Prophit to Expand Data-Driven Social Trading Capabilities

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), today announced a strategic integration with Market Prophit , a specialized crypto trading intelligence and data analytics platform. The collaboration introduces AI-powered social trading tools that allow users to automatically act on verified market sentiment, including both copying high-performing signals and trading against consistently inaccurate ones.

Through the integration, Bitget users can automatically copy high-performing social accounts or take opposing positions against historically underperforming ones. This introduces a structured way to engage with social-driven market movements, turning both accurate and inaccurate calls into actionable strategies.

Market Prophit’s AI analyzes millions of posts across X (formerly Twitter), scoring accounts based on realized predictive accuracy rather than follower metrics. Its first-ever AI-powered Social Media Copy Trading quant engine allows Bitget’s users to identify consistently performing social accounts and execute trading strategies directly into their accounts by copying the calls of positive performers and “Inverse-Copying” the calls of negative performers.

“At Bitget, we are mindful of creating tools for users that bring clarity to increasingly noisy markets,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “Integrating Market Prophit helps users separate influence from actual trading performance, while making it easier to act on that insight.”

The integration also enables users to evaluate social signals at the asset level, allowing them to assess which social accounts have historically demonstrated accuracy across specific tokens or market segments. By combining account verification with signal execution, Bitget extends its existing copy trading framework into a more data-driven model that reduces reliance on subjective interpretation.

“Crypto markets move at the speed of social sentiment, but most of that signal is unstructured and noisy, requiring sophisticated analytical tools to extract predictive signals from the noise,” said Igor Gonta, CEO of Market Prophit. “Our partnership with Bitget turns that noise into something measurable and tradable, giving users a systematic way to act on both accurate and inaccurate market calls enabling potential additional alpha generation opportunities”

This integration strengthens Bitget’s UEX framework by linking data directly to execution, enabling users to move from signal to trade within a single unified account across crypto and tokenized markets. Market Prophit brings structured analytics and automated social trading into Bitget’s execution layer, turning information into immediate action.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry’s lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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About Market Prophit

Market Prophit is a specialized crypto financial technology intelligence and data analytics platform. It utilizes AI to analyze, organize, and filter social media information by objectively and quantitatively scoring and ranking social accounts based on the accuracy of their crypto price predictions allowing investors to research and navigate the social media landscape. Market Prophit’s unique and objective approach provides traders with data-backed asset level Leaderboard, signals and automated quant execution tools through its AI-powered Social Copy Trading and Inverse-Copy Trading technology.

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