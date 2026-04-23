Meltwater Expands YouTube Integration to Improve Creator Decisions and Campaign Performance

New integration brings first-party, authenticated YouTube data across discovery, evaluation, and campaign measurement into Meltwater’s unified platform

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Meltwater , a global leader in media, social, and consumer intelligence, today announced an expanded partnership with YouTube, bringing verified YouTube data into the Meltwater platform, powered by YouTube’s Creator Partnerships API. This integration builds upon Meltwater’s existing capabilities to give customers access to new, verified YouTube insights, enabling confident creator decisions and clear performance measurement for more effective, data-driven creator campaigns on YouTube.

From Discovery to Activation, All in One Place

As brands increase investment in YouTube, managing creator campaigns across disconnected tools can be time-consuming and make it harder to execute efficiently and track results. Meltwater’s integration brings the entire workflow into one place, from creator discovery and evaluation to activation and measurement.

With access to verified YouTube performance and audience data through the Creator Partnerships API, teams can more easily identify the right creators and launch campaigns faster without switching between tools. This gives teams a clearer understanding of who they’re reaching and how content performs.

Bringing Clarity to Campaign Performance

Meltwater also helps brands better understand what’s driving results on YouTube. Teams can track performance across creators and content, understand what’s resonating with audiences, and make more informed decisions for future campaigns. With consistent, trusted data in one place, brands can clearly measure impact and continuously optimize their YouTube strategy.

Reinforcing Meltwater’s Commitment to Comprehensive Insights

“Creator marketing on YouTube is growing quickly, but many teams are still piecing together tools to make it work,” said Chris Hackney, Chief Product Officer at Meltwater. “We’re focused on simplifying that experience, so our customers can spend less time managing workflows and more time understanding what actually drives results.”

This partnership further strengthens Meltwater’s ability to deliver a unified view of brand and market intelligence across news, social, and other key channels, helping customers connect insights and make more informed, strategic decisions.

For more information, please contact:

Stacy Slayden

Communications Manager

pr@meltwater.com

About Meltwater

Meltwater empowers companies with a suite of solutions that spans media, social and consumer intelligence. By analyzing ~1 billion pieces of content each day and transforming them into vital insights, Meltwater unlocks the competitive edge needed to drive results. With 27,000 global customers, 50 offices across six continents, and 2,200 employees, Meltwater is the industry partner of choice for global brands making an impact. Learn more at meltwater.com .



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