Bodor Laser Ranked No. 1 in Global Sales Volume for Seven Consecutive Years, Demonstrating Brand Strength Through Sustained Leadership

SHENZHEN, China, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bodor Laser has ranked No. 1 globally in sales of laser cutting machines (1,000W and above) for the seventh consecutive year, according to data released by Qianzhan Industry Research Institute in March 2026. In 2025, the company again exceeded 10,000 units in annual sales, remaining the only manufacturer to achieve this milestone for seven consecutive years.

Global No.1

The recognition was announced at ITES 2026 in Shenzhen, where Bodor Laser also highlighted developments in manufacturing, product innovation, and global expansion.

Seven Years at No. 1: Global Leadership Reaffirmed



At the event, Bodor Laser reported that its DreamSpace super factory delivered more than 10,000 machines over the past year, while its South China headquarters in Shenzhen entered operation, strengthening its dual-base structure. The company noted that this milestone marks a new starting point as it advances toward higher standards in quality, innovation, and brand strength.

Chen Like, founder of Qianzhan Industry Research Institute, stated that the achievement reflects Bodor Laser’s capabilities across the innovation chain, including manufacturing, R&D, industrial design, and intelligent operations.

Strategy and Innovation as Core Drivers



Bodor Laser’s leadership is supported by a focused strategy and long-term investment in technology. Over the past five years, the company has invested tens of millions of U.S. dollars in R&D, built in-house capabilities across core components, and developed a substantial patent portfolio. Its products have received multiple international design awards, including Red Dot and iF Design Awards.

Product Portfolio and Intelligent Manufacturing



In 2025, Bodor Laser expanded its portfolio across high-speed, high-precision systems and intelligent production lines. Its solutions have improved efficiency and precision in applications such as automotive parts and sheet metal processing, while integrated automation systems enable continuous production.

Global Expansion and Operations



Bodor Laser continues to strengthen its global presence with manufacturing bases in China and Thailand and more than 10 overseas subsidiaries and service centers. The company now operates in over 180 countries and regions with more than 3,500 employees worldwide.

“A seventh consecutive No. 1 ranking is not the end, but a new starting point,” said Zhan Zhihao, SVP at Bodor Laser. “We will continue to drive innovation and support global manufacturing.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/914d0715-229f-408c-bd1b-fc6347965594

Contact: www.bodor.com Jack Thompson info@bodor.com

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