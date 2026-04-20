WeRide’s WRD 3.0 Makes History as the Only Four‑Time Champion at China Urban Intelligent Driving Competition

WUHU, China, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — At the Wuhu round of the Second China Urban Intelligent Driving Competition hosted by D1EV, a leading media platform in the electric and intelligent vehicle sector, the Chery Exeed Sterra ET – equipped with the one‑stage end‑to‑end ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) solution jointly developed by WeRide and Bosch – secured first place by over 10 points, with Horizon Robotics and XPeng taking second and third place.

With this victory, WeRide Driving (WeRide WRD 3.0) becomes the first and only solution in the competition’s history to achieve four consecutive wins, reinforcing its technological leadership in complex urban driving environments.

WeRide Driving (WRD 3.0) is the first and only solution to achieve four consecutive wins in the Second China Urban Intelligent Driving Competition



WeRide Driving (WRD 3.0) is the first and only solution to achieve four consecutive wins in the Second China Urban Intelligent Driving Competition

From its first win in Taizhou to a sustained undefeated run, WeRide WRD 3.0’s success reflects WeRide’s long‑term technological accumulation and proven engineering execution.

Rapid technological iteration sits at the core of WRD 3.0. Leveraging its proprietary GENESIS general‑purpose simulation world model together with large‑scale L4 fully driverless real‑world road data, WeRide can systematically reproduce rare and challenging long‑tail scenarios at scale. Through continuous training, validation, and optimization, this approach creates a high‑efficiency closed loop that connects real‑world driving and simulation. As a result, WRD 3.0 delivers strong scenario generalization and a self‑optimizing learning capability that continuously improves performance as mileage accumulates.

Refined through extensive real‑world validation, WRD 3.0 achieves holistic perception and planning in dense, highly complex traffic environments, while maintaining stable, efficient, and safe driving behavior in unpredictable scenarios, including urban roads, street markets, and mixed pedestrian‑vehicle roads.

WRD 3.0 goes beyond algorithmic capability to deliver a mass-production-ready engineering system. Designed around safety, stability, and consistency, WeRide has implemented deep engineering optimizations across computing platform adaptation, system architecture design, and system redundancy. Through robust software‑hardware decoupling, WRD 3.0 delivers consistent production‑level functionality and user experience across diverse configurations, including pure‑vision or multi‑sensor fusion, HD‑map‑based or map‑free solutions, and different onboard computing power tiers.

WRD 3.0 is now in mass production across multiple vehicle models, including the Chery Exeed Sterra ES and ET, as well as the GAC Aion N60. The all‑new Chery Exeed EX7, also equipped with WRD 3.0, officially launched on April 19.

Looking ahead, WeRide will continue to serve users in China through pre‑installation of WRD 3.0 and ongoing OTA upgrades, supporting brands including GAC Aion, GAC Trumpchi, Hyptec, and Chery Exeed. In parallel, WeRide will steadily expand internationally with brands such as Tiggo, Lepas, Omoda, and JAECOO, bringing its proven intelligent driving solutions to a broader global market.

About WeRide

WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry, as well as the first publicly traded Robotaxi company. Our autonomous vehicles have been tested or operated in over 40 cities across 12 countries. We are also the first and only technology company whose products have received autonomous driving permits in eight markets: China, the UAE, Singapore, France, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, and the US. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective, and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services from L2 to L4, addressing transportation needs in the mobility, logistics, and sanitation industries. WeRide was named to Fortune’s 2025 Change the World and 2025 Future 50 lists.

https://www.weride.ai

Media Contact

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