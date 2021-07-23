BrandSafway Announces New EVP and Chief Legal Officer

Imran Hayat brings global strategic general counsel experience to leading access and industrial services company

Kennesaw, Georgia, USA, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BrandSafway, a global leader in access and industrial services, has announced that Imran Hayat has joined the company as executive vice president (EVP) and chief legal officer (CLO), effective July 19, 2021.

“Imran has an excellent track record as a global strategic general counsel,” said Karl Fessenden, president and CEO of BrandSafway. “He has extensive experience building and managing legal, risk, compliance and governance teams, and developing strong partnerships internally and externally to drive enterprise and shareholder success. His strategic mindset coupled with his deep domain expertise makes him a great addition to our team.”

Most recently, Hayat served as EVP, general counsel and chief strategy officer for CHC Helicopter Corporation. Prior to CHC, Hayat was in private practice where he advised some of the world’s preeminent public and private companies.

Hayat is looking forward to working with the BrandSafway leadership and legal teams. “I’m excited to join the BrandSafway team,” said Hayat. “BrandSafway is a dynamic and growing company with a strong executive team and a great internal legal and risk team. The company is well-positioned for continued success.”

Hayat earned his law degree from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco and holds a bachelor’s degree in both economics and diplomacy and world affairs from Occidental College in Los Angeles.

About BrandSafway

With a commitment to safety as its foremost value, BrandSafway provides the broadest range of solutions with the greatest depth of expertise to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets. Through a network of 360 strategic locations across 30 countries and more than 38,000 employees, BrandSafway delivers a full range of forming, shoring, scaffolding, work access and industrial service solutions. BrandSafway supports maintenance and refurbishment projects as well as new construction and expansion plans with unmatched service from expert local labor and management. Today’s BrandSafway is At Work For You® — leveraging innovation and economies of scale to increase safety and productivity, while remaining nimble and responsive. For more information about BrandSafway, visit www.brandsafway.com.

