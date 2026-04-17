UN Welcomes Iran’s Announcement to Reopen Strait of Hormuz

Istanbul: The United Nations welcomed today Iran's announcement that it will fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz to all commercial vessels for the remainder of the ceasefire period with the United States. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement, "This is a step in the right direction," expressing his welcome for the move.

According to Qatar News Agency, he stated that the UN's position is clear: international navigation rights and freedoms in the Strait of Hormuz must be fully restored and respected by all parties. He expressed hope that this step will contribute to building trust between the parties and strengthening the ongoing dialogue for a permanent ceasefire, mediated by Pakistan.

For his part, UN Spokesperson St©phane Dujarric affirmed the Secretary-General's commitment to fully supporting diplomatic efforts to find a peaceful way forward to resolve the current conflict in the Middle East.

US President Donald Trump had previously announced his welcome of Iran's announcement to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping.