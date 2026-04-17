Paris Conference to Discuss Formation of International Force to Secure Navigation in Strait of Hormuz

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer are set to discuss on Friday in Paris, with leaders of allied countries, a proposal to form a multinational force to ensure security and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, following the consolidation of a ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

According to Qatar News Agency, the meeting will reaffirm commitment to launching a multinational initiative aimed at protecting freedom of navigation, ensuring the continuity of commercial shipping and supporting demining operations in the region. Leaders joining the meeting via videoconference are expected to call for the full restoration of freedom of navigation in the strait, while also reviewing the economic consequences of disruptions to shipping flows.

The United States imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports, while maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz has faced increasing disruptions and restrictions since the US-Israeli military strikes on Iran began on February 28. The conference comes amid European concerns that continued disruptions in the shipping route could lead to rising inflation, food supply shortages, and potential flight cancellations due to jet fuel constraints.