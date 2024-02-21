Brazilian Foreign Minister: Israeli occupation officials are lying

Brasilia, Officials in the Israeli occupation entity are lying in their statements and sayings, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira has said. 'The statements of Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz regarding Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are unacceptable in their nature and lying in their content as well as outrageous.' Novosti quoted Vieira, whose country is hosting the G20 foreign ministers meeting this week, as saying. Brazilian President Lula da Silva said during a visit to Ethiopia to attend the African Union summit: What is happening in the Gaza Strip 'is not a war, it is genocide.' He added: 'What is happening in the Gaza Strip with the Palestinian people has not happened at any other moment in history. Actually, it happened in what Hitler did during World War II.' Against the backdrop of these statements, the Israeli occupation declared President Lula da Silva persona non grata, and Brazil subsequently issued a decision to expel its Israeli ambassador due to the continued aggre ssion against Gaza. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency