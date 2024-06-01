Chairman of the Parliamentary Security Committee: The Security Council’s decision to withdraw the UN representative restored Iraq’s sovereignty

The Chairman of the Security and Defense Committee, Karim Aliwi Al-Muhammadawi, confirmed the ability of the Iraqi security forces to protect the country's lands and sovereignty. Al-Muhammadawi welcomed in a statement: 'The UN Security Council's decision to withdraw the United Nations representative from Iraq and considered it a successful decision and evidence of the modern state's policy for Iraq, after it convinced the international parties of the necessity of Iraq restoring its sovereignty once again.' He added: "Iraq is capable of protecting itself and that its security services are on standby to protect the nation's wall internally and externally from any international or terrorist movement or attack." Source: National Iraqi News Agency