Israeli official: We accept most of the details of Biden’s proposal, but we will reserve the right to resume fighting if Hamas violates its obligations

An Israeli political official said: Tel Aviv accepts most of the details of the new proposal presented by US President Joe Biden, but it will reserve the right to resume fighting if Hamas violates its obligations. The source indicated in a statement to the Hebrew newspaper "Maariv" on Saturday that Israel's conditions for ending the war have not changed, and they include the destruction of Hamas' military and governmental capabilities, the release of all kidnappers, and the condition that Gaza does not pose a threat to Israel. He stated that the plan to release the abductees must allow Israel to demand that all these conditions be met before a permanent ceasefire takes effect. The source also said that the plan should lead to the release of all 125 hostages, first as a humanitarian phase with a temporary cessation of fighting for the release of dozens of women, adults and humanitarian cases, during which negotiations take place in order to reach an agreement to release all abductees and other victims, and transfer to a permanent ceasefire. According to the agreement, Israel will insist that the implementation of the second phase of the plan begin only after reaching an agreement on the terms of the ceasefire, as stated in the text of the proposal, according to which no later than the 16th, indirect negotiations will begin between the two sides in order to formulate an agreement on conditions for implementing the second phase of this agreement. The political official stressed that, according to the broad outlines, Israel reserves the right to resume fighting at any time if Hamas violates its obligations in the agreement, including not releasing the number of hostages that will be agreed upon, and when Israel has the impression that the negotiations are futile, useless, and aim only to waste time. Source: National Iraqi News Agency