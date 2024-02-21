China renews highest alert for cold wave

BEIJING, China's meteorological authorities renewed an orange alert for a cold wave on Wednesday, the most severe warning in its three-tier weather warning system, forecasting temperature drops in southern regions of the country. From Wednesday to Friday, average daily temperatures or minimum temperatures in most parts of southern China will decline by 6 to 12 degrees Celsius, according to the National Meteorological Center (NMC). Due to the impact of the cold wave, temperatures in parts of Guizhou, Hunan, Guangxi and Jiangxi may plunge by more than 20 degrees Celsius. The NMC has called on local governments to take precautions against the cold weather, advised the public to keep warm, and called for necessary measures to protect crops and aquatic products. China has a three-tier, color-coded weather warning system for cold waves, with orange representing the most severe weather, followed by yellow and blue Source: Syrian Arab News Agency