China welcomes Syria’s return to the Arab League

China has welcomed Syria’s return to the Arab League, stressing that this step will contribute to strengthening unity and self-reliance in the Arab world and peace and stability in the Middle East.“China welcomes and congratulates Syria on its return …

China has welcomed Syria’s return to the Arab League, stressing that this step will contribute to strengthening unity and self-reliance in the Arab world and peace and stability in the Middle East.

“China welcomes and congratulates Syria on its return to the Arab League, and believes that this will help the Arab countries enhance unity, self-reliance, accelerate development, revitalize the Arab world, and promote peace and stability in the Middle East, in line with the long-term interests of the Arab countries,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in a press conference on Monday.

The spokesman stressed that China, as a sincere friend of Syria and other Arab countries, welcomes and supports Arab solidarity, and will continue to make relentless efforts to this end, in addition to supporting Syria in returning to the Arab League.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency