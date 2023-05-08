US occupation forces steal 33 tankers of Syrian oil

The US occupation forces have continued to plunder the Syrian oil as over the past hours, a number of their tankers loaded with stolen oil have left the Syrian territory through the illegitimate crossing of al-Mahmoudiya heading for Iraq.Local sources…

Local sources from al-Ya’arubyia countryside told SANA reporter that the US occupation forces have transferred 33 tankers loaded with a new batch of stolen oil from the fields of al-Jazeera region and the eastern region through the illegitimate crossing of al-Mahmoudiya in the far eastern countryside of Hasaka on the border with Iraq.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency