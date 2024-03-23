Chinese President extends condolences to Russian President over Crocus deadly terrorist attack

Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday sent a condolence message to Russian President Putin over the deadly terrorist attack. Xi emphasized that China opposes all forms of terrorism, strongly condemns terrorist attacks, and firmly supports Russian government efforts in maintaining national security and stability. Russian state-run RIA Novosti reported on Friday that armed individuals 'opened fire with automatic weapons' and 'threw a grenade or an incendiary bomb, which started a fire.' They then 'allegedly fled in a white Renault car,' the news agency said. According to the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed about the attack and is being kept updated on measures on the ground. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency