Moscow, Russian senator,Andrei Klishas considered terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow is part of the war that Western intelligence services have been waging with Russia for many years. 'I have no doubt that this attack is part of the war that Western intelligence services have been waging with Russia for many years', Russian senator wrote on telegram channel. Support for terrorists in the Caucasus in the 90s, the coup in Ukraine in 2014, the breakdown of the Minsk agreements, the destruction of civilians in Novorossiya, Russophobia, support for neo-Nazism, Crocus ,all these are stages of the same war with Russia and the customers are alone here,' Klishas said. At least 60 people were killed and more than 145 others were injured in the terrorist attack that took place on Friday evening at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk , the FSB reported. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency