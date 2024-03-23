UN Security Council vote on new Gaza ceasefire text postponed to Monday- diplomats

New York, A vote at the UN Security Council on a new text calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza was postponed to Monday, diplomatic sources said. The new ceasefire text was meant to go to a vote on Saturday, but was pushed back to allow further discussions of the draft, the diplomatic sources added. The draft resolution, in its current text, calls for an 'immediate cessation of hostilities' during the holy month of Ramadan that leads to a permanent and sustainable cease-fire. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency