Christian denominations that follow the Western calendar in Syria celebrate Easter

Damascus, Christian denominations in Syria that follow Western calendar have celebrated the Glorious Easter (the resurrection of Jesus Christ), the Prophet of peace and love, by holding prayers and masses at the churches and places of worship. At the Melkite Greek Catholic Patriarchal Cathedral of the Dormition of Our Lady in al-Zeitoun neighborhood in Damascus, a religious mass was held, presided by His Beatitude Patriarch Youssef al-Absi, Patriarch of Antioch and All East of the Melkite Greek Catholics. During his speech at the Mass, Patriarch al-Absi pointed to the sublime meanings of the Glorious Easter, which are concentrated in every work that sows peace, smiles and joy in people's life. He underlined the importance of embodying the resurrection of Jesus Christ with forgiveness despite all the injustice, evil and atrocities that we are witnessing around the world. Al-Absi called for an end to the Israeli aggression against Gaza and occupied Palestine, concluding his speech by praying to God Almighty to protect Syria, its people, its army, and its leader, Mr. President Bashar al-Assad, and to restore security and safety to it, have mercy on its martyrs, and heal its wounded. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency