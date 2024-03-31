Dozens of Palestinians injured in Israeli occupation attack south of Bethlehem

Occupied Jerusalem, Dozens of Palestinians were injured Sunday in an attack by the Israeli occupation forces on them south of Bethlehem City in the West Bank. Wafa Agency reported that the occupation forces stormed the village of Marah Rabah, south of the city, and attacked the Palestinians by opening fire and poison gas bombs, causing dozens of suffocation cases among them. A number of Palestinians were injured on Saturday by fire of Israeli occupation forces west of Bethlehem City in the West Bank. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency