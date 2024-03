Cuper announces list of Syrian football team players for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Myanmar

Damascus, Syrian national football team coach Hector Cuper announced the list of national team players that will play in Myanmar on March 21st and 26th for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2027 AFC Asian Cup joint qualifiers. The list included Ibrahim Alama, Ahmed Madaniyah, Taha Musa, Elias Hadiya, Ayham Owusu, Thaer Kroma, Amr Midani, Moayed Al-Khouly, Moayed Al-Ajan, Abdel-Rahman Wais, Amr Janiyat, Khalil Elias, Mahmoud Dahoud, Ezaquiel Al-Amm, Fahd Al-Youssef, Al-Mar Ibrahim, Ammar Ramadan, Mahmoud Al-Aswad, Daliho Erandest, Noah Chamoun, Ibrahim Hisar, Alaa Al-Dali, and Mardik Mardikian. Our team will head for Myanmar on Saturday evening in preparation for meeting its national team in the first leg, and will face it again in the Saudi city of Dammam in the return match. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency