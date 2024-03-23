Death toll from the terrorist attack on Russian Crocus City Hall rises to 115 people

Moscow, Russia's Investigative Committee announced Saturday that the death toll from the terrorist attack targeting the Crocus City Hall in the capital Moscow has reached 115 people. 'The emergency services have found more bodies while removing the rubble and the death toll now stands at 115 people,' Sputnik news agency quoted the Investigative Committee as saying on Telegram. The terrorist attack took place at the Crocus City Hall in the town of Krasnogorsk outside Moscow late on March 22, and the terrorists used a flammable liquid to set fire to the concert hall's premises, where spectators were located. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency