Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip continues for the 169th day, dozens of martyrs and wounded

Occupied Jerusalem, Israeli occupation continues its Fascist aggression on the stricken Gaza Strip for the 169th day by land, sea and air, with bloody massacres and horrific crimes against Palestinians. Palestinian media reported that 5 Palestinians were martyred, and others were injured, on Saturday dawn in bombardment the Israeli aircraft of houses north of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip. The occupation aircraft bombed various areas in the central Gaza Strip, led to the death of martyrs and injured dozens. Palestinian Health Ministry announced yesterday that the number of victims of the Israeli aggression on Gaza since the 7th of last Oct. has risen to 32,070 martyrs and 74,298 injured. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency