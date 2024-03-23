In a phone call, President al-Assad offers condolences to President Putin over the last terrorist attack

Damascus, President Bashar al-Assad made a telephone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which he offered condolences, on his own behalf and on behalf of the Syrian people, to Russia's leadership and people, reaffirming Syria's support for Russia in the fight against terrorism and terrorists. President al-Assad said It is not the first time that Russia has faced terrorism throughout its history and it has always emerged victorious. Al-Assad affirmed that the recent terrorist attack in Moscow demonstrates that terrorist actions will not stop unless terrorists are completely eliminated,and that Daesh terrorist organization is the twin of Nazism. President al-Assad said 'we are confident that Russia will emerge victorious from this terrible experience, and we in Syria are waiting for its victory because we have suffered and still continue to suffer from terrorism, and the victory over terrorism and Nazism will compensate for the damage caused,'. President Putin thanked Al-Assad for his sincere feelings of sympathy and also thanked him for Syria's willingness to support Russia in the fight against terrorism. Putin asserted'When we are united, our goal will be achieved and victory will be won.'. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency