DI President Highlights DI’s Prestigious Position among Global Higher Education Institutions

Doha: President of Doha Institute for Graduate Studies (DI) Dr. Abdelwahab El Affendi said that the DI has completed this year the requirements for official accreditation to the DI and its programs, pointing to the prestigious position occupied by the DI among global higher education institutions. In a speech during the graduation of DI's eighth cohort of master's students on Saturday, Dr El Affendi highlighted the DI's progress in obtaining global accreditation to the DI and its programs, reflected in the increasing interest to collaborate with the DI from major global universities. He pointed to the rising number of DI graduates pursuing their PhDs in more than 42 Arabic universities and 45 international universities. Dr. El Affendi added that the celebration of the graduation of a new DI's cohort comes this year amid the tragic events in the Palestinian territories. The DI President praised Qatar's significant contributions and support to Gaza, on all levels diplomatically, humanitarianly and in the m edia. He paid tribute to the students and professors at the American Universities and those who followed their lead in Europe and elsewhere for their moral attitude and courage in support of the just Palestinian cause. Dean of Student Affairs at the DI Dr. Ibrahim Freihat opened the graduation ceremony with welcoming remarks in which he praised the efforts of the graduates "who have pursued knowledge in partnership with their teachers to achieve human development where critical thinking is the base." The event featured speeches from graduates Dalal Al-Mulla from the Social Work Program, and Salma Al Jamal, a graduate of the Conflict Management and Humanitarian Action Program, who reflected on their enriching experience at the DI. The event witnessed the graduation of 206 students, an 11% increase from last years number, 139 from the School of Social Sciences and Humanities and 67 from the School of Economics, Administration, and Public Policy with 95 graduates supported by Qatar Fund for Development as par t of the State of Qatar's international scholarship program. Since its establishment, the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies has graduated 1,220 students, offering 19 internationally accredited master's programs in two schools and 8 PhD programs, emphasizing interdisciplinary approaches and using Arabic as the primary language of instruction and research, with fluency in English as a requirement. Source: Qatar News Agency