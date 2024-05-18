MIA Wraps Up Inaugural ‘Challenge Camp’

Doha: May 17 - The Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) on Friday concluded the first edition of the Challenge Camp, organized in partnership with the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, the Qatar Scouts and Guides Association, and the Qatar Calendar House. The camp provided a comprehensive experience combining educational, skill-building, athletic, and exploratory activities, aligned with Qatar's national values and Islamic teachings to open horizons of knowledge, foster a love of discovery, and enhance awareness of the history of Islamic arts among students. At the closing ceremony, participating institutions, organizations, and enrolled students were honored. Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Director of MIA for Education and Community Awareness, highlighted the success of the first edition of the camp through partnerships with state institutions. He noted that 60 students experienced a unique program, which included educational and physical activities aimed at devel oping leadership skills, teamwork, responsibility, and applying human principles and values. Additionally, they learned about the history of Islamic arts through workshops and training programs, striving to offer the best for the nation's youth in alignment with the Vision 2030. Dr. Al Aswad explained that the camp is a comprehensive experience combining educational activities, sports skills, and exploration, within the framework of our Islamic and national values. The camp targeted Qatari students from sixth to ninth grade from Qatar Foundation and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education. The Museum of Islamic Art provided educational opportunities that included workshops; training on Arabic calligraphy art; and seminars. Source: Qatar News Agency