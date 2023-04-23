Eid Activities Witness Large Public Turnout at Katara

The Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) continued its Eid Al Fitr activities amid a large turnout from the public of different nationalities and age groups.The activities will continue on Sunday with the play “The World of 2030”, the distribution of K…

The Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) continued its Eid Al Fitr activities amid a large turnout from the public of different nationalities and age groups.

The activities will continue on Sunday with the play "The World of 2030", the distribution of Katara Eidi, a gift given to children as part of the Eid celebration, and the musical performance presented by the Police Training Institute.

In a statement on Saturday, Director of the Public Relations and Communications Department Salem Mabkhout Al Marri said that Katara is keen to provide everything that suits the audience of its various interests and groups, noting that the musical performances attracted many visitors, in addition to the play, competitions, and Eidi - the most important event for kids.

He pointed out that Katara with all its facilities and squares has become a destination for families at all times, especially during the holidays, where they find all means of entertainment and comfort from the beach and the hills, in addition to the various restaurants and cafes.

Source: Qatar News Agency