Meteorology Department Warns of Thundery Rain Associated with Strong Wind

Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Sunday will see some clouds with a chance of local clouds formation maybe rainy, thundery at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected thundery rain associated with strong wind.

Offshore will be hazy with some clouds to scattered clouds later, the report added.

Wind inshore will be mainly southeasterly to southwesterly 05 to 15 KT gusting to 25 KT with thundery rain.

Offshore, it will be variable mainly southeasterly to southwesterly 03 to 13 KT.

Visibility will be 4 to 8/3 kilometers or less with thundery rain.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 FT. Offshore it will be 1 to 3 FT.

Tide Times and temperatures are as follows: Area High Tide Low Tide Max ------------ ----------------- ----------------- ------------ Mmessaid: 06:44 - 21:06 03:06 - 13:11 Wakrah : 06.06 - 20.23 02.30 - 12.54 29 Doha : 05.28 - 19.21 01.45 - 13.12 26 Al Khor : 04.54 - 18.30 00.44 - 12.19 26 Ruwais : 07.09 - 19.15 01.22 - 13.18 22 Dukhan : 12.27 - ** : ** 06.10- 18.27 34 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Sunrise Today : 05:03 LT Sunset today : 18:00 LT --------------------------------------------------- (QNA)

Source: Qatar News Agency