Eight military personnel injured in an Israeli aggression on Damascus

Damascus, SANA- Eight military personnel were injured and material damage occurred as a result of an Israeli aggression targeting a site in the vicinity of Damascus. 'At approximately 10:05 on Thursday evening, the Israeli enemy launched an air attack from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting one sites of the vicinity of Damascus', a military source said in a statement. The source stated that the aggression resulted in the injury of eight military personnel and some material losses. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency