Israeli occupation shells Rafah and leaves number of Palestinian dead and injured

Occupied Jerusalem,SANA- A number of Palestinians were martyred and others were injured on Friday dawn, as a result of the Israeli occupation aircraft bombing areas in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip. The occupation aircraft bombed a house in Al-Zuhur neighborhood, killing six Palestinians and wounding others, mostly children and women, Palestinian Media reported. The occupation forces have continued their aggression on Gaza Strip by land, sea and air since the 7th of last October, which led to the martyrdom of 34,596 Palestinians and the injury of 77,816 others, while thousands of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads and ambulance and rescue staff are unable to reach them. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency