Electricity Ministry holds workshop on investing in renewable energy

The General Directorate of Energy Efficiency at the Ministry of Electricity and Water Affairs (MEWA) held a training workshop entitled "Investment in Renewable Energy".

The workshop is part of a series of awareness-raising events being held at Youth City 2030, in cooperation with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and the Labour Fund (Tamkeen), the strategic partner.

During the workshop, the participants learned about ways to invest in renewable energy at the individual and commercial levels, as well as the financial systems applied to implement renewable energy projects in Bahrain.

The workshop also featured practical applications and exercises that support theoretical content.

The event appealed to the attendees, particularly those interested in renewable energy and sustainability issues.

Through its participation in Youth City 2030, the Ministry of Electricity and Water Affairs was keen to present workshops that appeal to the target age group, by highlighting new job opportunities that are commensurate with the needs and requirements of the labour market, and the promising investments in this field.

Source: Bahrain News Agency