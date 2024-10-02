Erdogan warns Israel of the consequences of a ground invasion of Lebanese territory and stresses that it will not be like its predecessors

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Israel of the consequences of a ground invasion of Lebanese territory and stressed that Israel is provoking the countries of the region to drag them into its holocaust. The Turkish President said in a speech he delivered today, Tuesday, at the opening of the third year of the twenty-eighth legislative session of the Turkish parliament: "I warn Israel explicitly, as the consequences of a ground attack on Lebanon will not be similar to its previous occupations." Erdogan explained that Israel "is committing genocide in Gaza and terrorist attacks in Lebanon, and is provoking countries to drag the region into its holocaust," noting that "the Israeli administration, which is moving from the delirium of the promised land, has Turkish territory in its sights after Palestine and Lebanon." The Turkish President stressed that "the Israeli aggression also includes Turkey, so we will stand against this state terrorism with all available means for the sake of our homeland, o ur people and our independence." Erdogan added: "The occupation, terrorism and aggressive bombing are next to us, and we are not facing a state (Israel) that abides by the laws, but a herd of murderers who feed on blood and occupation." Source: National Iraqi News Agency