Al-Sudani: The region has entered a difficult and extremely dangerous phase that Iraq has warned of

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani confirmed that the region has entered a difficult and extremely dangerous phase, which Iraq had warned of since the events of October 7, 2023, in light of the inability of the international community. Al-Sudani said, during the cabinet meeting: "Contacts are continuing with brothers and friends to find a regional and international position to stop the war on Lebanon," noting that Iraq continues to provide humanitarian needs to the brothers in Lebanon and Palestine. He stressed the need to take into account the interests of the people and the country in this difficult circumstance and not to slide the country into the arena of conflict. Source: National Iraqi News Agency

