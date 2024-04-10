European Parliament Enforces Measures of Large-Scale Reform of Asylum, Migration Policies

The European parliamentarians on Wednesday adopted a wide range of Europe's asylum policies that will harden border procedures on irregular migration and oblige the bloc's nations to share responsibility. The measure will secure European borders while ensuring the protection of the fundamental rights of migrants, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. The bloc will be better able to protect both the external borders and the vulnerable refugees, with the rapid return of those who are not eligible to stay and introduce mandatory solidarity between the member states, said European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson. The measures include building border centers to hold asylum seekers and sending some to outside safe countries. The pact's measures are due to come into force in 2026 after the European Commission sets out in the coming months how it would be enacted. Source: Qatar News Agency