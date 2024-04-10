President al-Assad congratulates members of armed forces on occasion of Eid al-Fitr

Damascus, Commander-in-Chief of the Army and Armed Forces, President Bashar al-Assad, congratulated members of the armed forces on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr. Defense Ministry posted on its Facebook page that President al-Assad extended his congratulations to members of the armed forces on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, wishing them permanent success in performing their national tasks and duties, asking God Almighty for mercy and forgiveness to the nation's martyrs, recovery for the brave wounded, and to bless their families with health and well-fare. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency