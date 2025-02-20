Exchange Rates and Precious Metals Prices in Qatar

Doha: The latest exchange rates and precious metal prices in Qatar have been released, detailing the current financial landscape for various currencies and commodities.

According to Qatar News Agency, the Qatari exchange rate for the Moroccan Dirham is currently not available, while the Malaysian Ringgit trades between 0.77750 and 0.83980 Qatari Riyals. The Norwegian Krona is priced between 0.30350 and 0.35810, and the New Zealand Dollar ranges from 2.04300 to 2.16330. The Omani Riyal stands between 9.39800 and 9.65100, whereas the Philippine Peso is valued between 0.05860 and 0.06480.

The Pakistani Rupee's exchange rate is also not available, but the Saudi Riyal is trading from 0.96400 to 0.98600. The Swedish Krona ranges from 0.31810 to 0.37410, and the Singapore Dollar is priced between 2.68300 and 2.80170. The Tunisian Dinar's rate is unavailable, while the Turkish Lira is trading between 0.09190 and 0.10940. The U.S. Dollar holds a steady exchange rate between 3.63000 and 3.65000.

In the precious metals market, the price of silver is ranging from 32.82000 to 32.87000 USD. Gold is trading between 2942.41000 and 2942.71000 USD, while platinum is priced from 972.85000 to 980.35000 USD. The South African Rand's exchange rate is currently 0.21190 Qatari Riyals.