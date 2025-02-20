Yen Rises, Dollar Steady Amid Latest US Tariffs Impact

Tokyo: The yen firmed and the US dollar held steady on Thursday as investors pondered what US President Donald Trump's latest tariff agenda would mean for the global economy and how it could affect the interest rate outlook for major central banks. Against a basket of currencies, the dollar hovered near a one-week top at 107.15.

According to Qatar News Agency, the yen rose to an over two-month top of 150.62 a dollar, the sterling retreated from a two-month top and last stood at $1.2594, and the euro was flat at $1.0422, after falling in the previous session. The Australian dollar last traded 0.07% higher at $0.6350. The New Zealand dollar was flat at $0.5705. The offshore yuan was last 0.1% higher at 7.2788 a dollar.