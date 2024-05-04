Famine Spills Over from North Gaza to South, Says UN Official

Rome, The hard-hit northern Gaza was now in full-blown famine and it's moving its way south, said Director of the UN World Food Program Cindy McCain. The Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) quoted the remarks of McCain as saying that the population in the Gaza Strip suffers from severe food shortages and food insecurity after seven months of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, indicating that her remarks come based on what the program saw on the ground. "There is real horror, and it is very difficult to look at or hear it", she added, hoping that a ceasefire will be reached to start feeding those people rapidly, especially in the north. Source: Qatar News Agency