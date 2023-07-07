FDA Approves Leqembi Drug for Alzheimer

The US Food and Drugs Administration approved Alzheimer drug Leqembi, the first drug to show efficacy in slowing down the progress of the disease.”Todays action is the first verification that a drug targeting the underlying disease process of Alzheimer…

The US Food and Drugs Administration approved Alzheimer drug Leqembi, the first drug to show efficacy in slowing down the progress of the disease.

"Todays action is the first verification that a drug targeting the underlying disease process of Alzheimers disease has shown clinical benefit in this devastating disease," said Teresa Buracchio, acting director of the Office of Neuroscience in the FDAs Center for Drug Evaluation and Research said in the agency's official statement.

"This confirmatory study verified that it is a safe and effective treatment for patients with Alzheimers disease," he added.

The drug works by reducing amyloid plaques that form in the brain, a defining pathophysiological feature of the disease.

Alzheimers disease is an irreversible, progressive brain disorder affecting more than 6.5 million Americans. The disease slowly destroys memory and thinking skills and eventually, the ability to carry out simple tasks.

Source: Qatar News Agency