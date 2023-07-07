Japan Introduces World’s Smallest Camera With Screen

Japanese company GatherTech has introduced a MiniCa miniature digital camera weighing only 17 grams and the size of a matchbox (40 x 47 x 36ml).The company indicated that MiniCa, despite its small size, is equipped with a sensor that can capture images…

The company indicated that MiniCa, despite its small size, is equipped with a sensor that can capture images with a resolution of 3760 x 2128 pixels, and record video with a frame size of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It can also store all files on an interchangeable microSD memory card. In addition, this camera is equipped with a 0.96-inch screen that acts as a viewfinder.

The MiniCa is the smallest and lightest digital camera with a screen, and the camera is equipped with a 180 mAh battery that allows up to 60 minutes of work.

Source: Qatar News Agency