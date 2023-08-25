Qatari League: Al Sadd Coach Hoping for Victory

Al Sadd coach Bruno Miguel spoke to the media ahead of their 2023-2024 season Expo Stars League Week 2 match against Al Ahli.”We would like to maintain the mentality that we showed in the last match (against Umm Salal), I think we played well in that m…

Al Sadd coach Bruno Miguel spoke to the media ahead of their 2023-2024 season Expo Stars League Week 2 match against Al Ahli.

"We would like to maintain the mentality that we showed in the last match (against Umm Salal), I think we played well in that match and got a good result.

"Al Ahli will also be a strong competitor for us because they are coming from a defeat against Al Duhail and for sure they will correct a lot of things, but we want to continue winning matches and that is our goal of course. I think our last match was really positive for us.

"We entered the league tournament well and this is not only because of the result in the first match, but also for the level shown by the team during the match.

"It will be difficult to face Al Ahli. We saw in the first round that most of the matches were really competitive. The Al Ahli vs Al Duhail match was also strong," said Miguel in statements carried by Expo Stars League.

Al Sadd player Musab Khader said, "Certainly it will be a very difficult game. Al Ahli stumbled in their first match and are seeking compensation. We at Al Sadd are focused and confident in order to achieve the second victory.

"The league championship has become stronger and the levels are close with the increase in the number of foreign professional players, which contributed to increasing the competitiveness between the teams. We are fully focused to go into all matches with high strength to achieve victory." Meanwhile, Al Ahli coach Nebojsa Jovovic said that "Al Sadd are one of the strongest teams in all of Asia, not just the Expo Stars League, but that does not mean that the match against them will be surrendered, stressing that it is necessary for the team to provide the technical level that guarantees it achieving its goal in the match, which is victory."

Source: Qatar News Agency