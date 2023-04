PSG announced today that their Italian midfielder Marco Verratti will miss the team’s match against Nice on Saturday due to a knee injury.The club did not mention how long will Verratti remain out. He joins Neyman and Kimpembe, who are both out for th…

PSG announced today that their Italian midfielder Marco Verratti will miss the team's match against Nice on Saturday due to a knee injury.

The club did not mention how long will Verratti remain out. He joins Neyman and Kimpembe, who are both out for the rest of the season.

Source: Qatar News Agency