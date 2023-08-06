Foreign Affairs Minister receives outgoing UK Ambassador

Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Roderick Drummond, the outgoing British Ambassador to Bahrain.The minister praised the ambassador’s distinguished efforts to strengthen the historic Bahraini-British relations …

Drummond expressed his appreciation to the minister and all officials in Bahrain for the support and assistance he received during his tenure, which contributed to the success of his diplomatic mission, and had a great impact on the bilateral cooperation relations.

He commended the development of ties between the two countries in many fields and wished Bahrain further progress and prosperity.

Source: Bahrain News Agency