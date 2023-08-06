Electricity and Water Minister receives Sri Lankan Ambassador

Electricity and Water Affairs Minister Yasser bin Ibrahim Humaidan today received Sri Lankan Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain Rethesree Wigertney Mendes and discussed aspects of joint cooperation.The minister outlined Bahrain’s plans and strategie…

Electricity and Water Affairs Minister Yasser bin Ibrahim Humaidan today received Sri Lankan Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain Rethesree Wigertney Mendes and discussed aspects of joint cooperation.

The minister outlined Bahrain's plans and strategies to develop the sector of electricity and water, highlighting key renewable energy projects in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

He noted deep-rooted relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain of Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, highlighting growing cooperation in all sectors.

The ambassador also praised joint ties, hailing Bahrain's efforts to develop the sector of electricity and water as well as projects to expand the use of renewable energy.

Source: Bahrain News Agency