Foreign Ministry: Crime of US occupation by targeting a military bus in Deir Ezzor comes within framework of its escalation against Syria’s sovereignty

Syria affirmed that the crime of the American occupation forces and its terrorist organizations by targeting a bus of the Syrian Arab Army in the countryside of Deir Ezzor comes within the framework of the American escalation against Syria’s sovereignt…

Syria affirmed that the crime of the American occupation forces and its terrorist organizations by targeting a bus of the Syrian Arab Army in the countryside of Deir Ezzor comes within the framework of the American escalation against Syria’s sovereignty and independence and in the context of the United States’ support and sponsorship of terrorist organizations.

“Yesterday, the American occupation forces committed a new crime, as they and their terrorist organizations targeted a bus carrying a number of members of the Syrian Arab Army southeast of Deir Ezzor, which resulted in the death of a number of soldiers and the wounding of others,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said in a statement on Saturday.

The ministry added, “The Syrian Arab Republic affirms that this criminal and terrorist aggression comes within the framework of the American escalation against Syria’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity and in the context of the United States’ support and sponsorship of terrorist organizations, foremost of which is the terrorist organization ISIS, and its use of it and its proxy separatist militias as a tool to implement its plans towards Syria and the region.”

“This criminal act coincides with the continuous American looting of Syria’s oil and agricultural resources and the increase in economic pressure on the Syrian people with the aim of prolonging its occupation and continuing to destabilize the security and stability of the entire region “The Ministry said.

The ministry concluded by saying, “Syria reaffirms its determination to continue its war on terrorism to eliminate its remnants, and its commitment to work in accordance with international law to liberate its lands from the American, Israeli and Turkish occupation

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency