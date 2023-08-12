Mrs. Asma al-Assad calls for bearing responsibility towards every child to have a voice to be heard

The First Lady, Mrs. Asma al-Assad stressed that early detection of hearing deficiency in newborns is possible and available, and the results of treatment are highly effective, in case of the appropriate intervention is taken at the right time.This cam…

The First Lady, Mrs. Asma al-Assad stressed that early detection of hearing deficiency in newborns is possible and available, and the results of treatment are highly effective, in case of the appropriate intervention is taken at the right time.

This came during Mrs. al-Assad’s speech at the launching of the National Program for Early Detection and Intervention of Newborns’ Hearing Deficiency in Damascus on Saturday.

The First Lady added that this is a common responsibility of all, and constitutes the spirit of the national program for early detection and intervention of neonatal hearing loss.

The First Lady stressed the importance of the health care as one of the most important criteria of the progress and advance of the societies, since it reflects the humanitarian and productive aspects for those societies, in addition to their developmental and social contents, as building a healthy man is a humanitarian and moral responsibility.

If the man is the springboard and the outcome of any provided humanitarian work or medical services, then children are ranked first in these services, the First Lady went on to say, adding that the safety of the children of any country reflects the safety of its society and generations, and thus the safety of its future.

While the national program is an important step forward in the field of health, it constitutes a “living embodiment” of the public health policies that Syria has adopted at an accelerated pace, Mrs. al-Assad said.

Mrs. al-Assad warned that the challenges at the national level are large and multiple, stressing that these challenges will not be a justification for not advancing at various levels and fields.

Mrs. al-Assad concluded the few minutes she has addressed the meeting by saying “Let’s, family, society and institutions, fulfill our duty towards those children so that the noble goal is achieved and that every child has a voice to be heard.”

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency