Four ISIS Members Arrested in Northern and Western Iraq

Baghdad: Iraqi authorities on Monday arrested four ISIS members in several northern and western governorates in Iraq. Acting on intelligence information, security authorities managed to carry out several preemptive operations in various areas of Anbar, Nineveh, and Maysan governorates, security sources said in a statement.

According to Qatar News Agency, these operations culminated in the arrest of four ISIS members. Following the completion of all required legal procedures, the individuals were transferred to the relevant authorities, they confirmed.